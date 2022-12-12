Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Umicore from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Umicore alerts:

Umicore Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of UMICY opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64. Umicore has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.

About Umicore

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.