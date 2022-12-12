Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 3,900 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($47.56) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ULVR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.65) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($47.56) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($56.09) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.87) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,170 ($38.65) price target on Unilever in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,097.69 ($49.97).

Unilever Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 4,125.50 ($50.30) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,012.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,916.17. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,229.50 ($51.57). The company has a market capitalization of £104.57 billion and a PE ratio of 2,115.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Unilever Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a GBX 37.22 ($0.45) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.33. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

