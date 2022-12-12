United Services Automobile Association Acquires Shares of 23,374 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 42.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 73.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 78,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,400,000 after buying an additional 33,248 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,477 shares of company stock worth $11,889,614. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.1 %

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $103.33 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

