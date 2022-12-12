United Services Automobile Association Buys New Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Sempra by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SRE. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Sempra Price Performance

Sempra stock opened at $161.15 on Monday. Sempra has a 12 month low of $124.44 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.40. The company has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

