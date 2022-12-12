United Services Automobile Association Buys New Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,810 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 790.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 978.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 1,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.37.

Shopify stock opened at $38.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.28. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $153.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

