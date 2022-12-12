United Services Automobile Association Increases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,836 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.0% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.0% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in CSX by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 26,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of CSX to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.54.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.46. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.