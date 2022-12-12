United Services Automobile Association Invests $1.55 Million in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,054,464,000 after buying an additional 932,428 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,327,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,447,000 after buying an additional 527,154 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,562,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,051,376,000 after purchasing an additional 473,756 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,109,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,973 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,187,000 after purchasing an additional 63,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $62.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.40.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.