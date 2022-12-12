United Services Automobile Association Invests $1.74 Million in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $106.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.67. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.96 and a fifty-two week high of $127.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,244 shares of company stock valued at $28,908,270 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

