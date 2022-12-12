United Services Automobile Association Invests $1.74 Million in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Newmont by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Newmont by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Newmont by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Newmont by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 205,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,292,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

Newmont Trading Down 1.5 %

Newmont stock opened at $46.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.25. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,083,382 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

