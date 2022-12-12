United Services Automobile Association Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 21,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $114.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.68 and a 200-day moving average of $118.67. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

