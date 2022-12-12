United Services Automobile Association Makes New $2.57 Million Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,610,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,487,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,513,633,000 after purchasing an additional 310,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,347,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,018,423,000 after purchasing an additional 34,821 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,449,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,343,440,000 after purchasing an additional 292,766 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,286,779,000 after acquiring an additional 725,606 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $247.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

