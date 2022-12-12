United Services Automobile Association Makes New Investment in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 87,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 28.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,589,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,562,000 after purchasing an additional 174,580 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 36,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 51.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 27,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 160.4% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,264,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,881,000 after purchasing an additional 778,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $17.73 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MFC. Barclays decreased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Read More

