United Services Automobile Association Purchases New Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,845 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. American National Bank grew its position in Fortinet by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 358.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Fortinet by 902.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

Fortinet Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $52.13 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.76. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

