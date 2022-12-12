United Services Automobile Association Purchases Shares of 12,915 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 754.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Stock Performance
Shares of Moderna stock opened at $177.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $321.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna
In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $5,484,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031,916.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $5,484,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031,916.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417,209 shares in the company, valued at $323,906,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 541,899 shares of company stock valued at $77,505,786. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.93.
Moderna Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
