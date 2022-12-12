United Services Automobile Association Purchases Shares of 12,915 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 754.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $177.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $321.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $5,484,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031,916.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $5,484,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031,916.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417,209 shares in the company, valued at $323,906,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 541,899 shares of company stock valued at $77,505,786. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.93.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.