United Services Automobile Association Sells 130 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SUB opened at $104.41 on Monday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.45 and a 12-month high of $107.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.03.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.