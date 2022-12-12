United Services Automobile Association Takes $2.87 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.73.

Insider Activity

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $171.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

