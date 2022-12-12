United Services Automobile Association Takes Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $106.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.41. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.21%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.57.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.