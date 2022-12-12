United Services Automobile Association Trims Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $868,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $97.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.63. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $117.35.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

