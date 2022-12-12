United Services Automobile Association Trims Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PREF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000.

BATS:PREF opened at $17.19 on Monday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12-month low of $98.13 and a 12-month high of $101.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35.

