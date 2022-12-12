United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives $24.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on X shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United States Steel to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $351,087,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter worth approximately $45,765,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 155.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,980 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,222 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,456,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,882 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:X opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.18. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 35.74%. United States Steel’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.66%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

