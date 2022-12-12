Utah Retirement Systems Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 389.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,068 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 395.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,998,500,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after buying an additional 4,433,565 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Fortinet by 363.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,813,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,362,000 after buying an additional 3,875,956 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortinet Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.61.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $52.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $74.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.