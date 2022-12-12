Utah Retirement Systems Buys 600 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,274,000 after purchasing an additional 532,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,312,000 after buying an additional 880,314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,269,000 after buying an additional 2,555,055 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,382,000 after buying an additional 1,162,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $22,862,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $191.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $147.32 and a 12 month high of $201.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.28.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.36.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total value of $922,704.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,300,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total transaction of $922,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,300,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at $17,302,951.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

