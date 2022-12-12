Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 88.4% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 167,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 31,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS opened at $78.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.73. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $88.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

