Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $106.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.67. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $59.96 and a twelve month high of $127.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,244 shares of company stock worth $28,908,270. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.