Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 409.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.27.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $137.43 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

