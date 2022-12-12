Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 144.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $265.57 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $275.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

