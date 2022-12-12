Utah Retirement Systems Has $5.94 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 354,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.9% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 11.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 277,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 44.7% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $28,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

