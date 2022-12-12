Utah Retirement Systems Increases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Zeno Research LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,228,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $106.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.41. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.21%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

