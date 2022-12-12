Utah Retirement Systems Increases Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.6 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $91.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $63.04 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.84.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADM. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,298 shares of company stock valued at $30,554,327 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

