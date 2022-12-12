Utah Retirement Systems Increases Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,634 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,865,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $206,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,947 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $282,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.15.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $158.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $97.85 and a one year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

