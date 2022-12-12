Utah Retirement Systems Raises Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hess were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Hess by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,686,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,945,968,000 after buying an additional 230,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,801,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hess by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,149,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,049,716,000 after purchasing an additional 469,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Hess by 0.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,321,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $987,556,000 after purchasing an additional 83,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Performance

Hess stock opened at $129.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.30. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $68.32 and a 52 week high of $149.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HES has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.15.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

