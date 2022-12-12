Utah Retirement Systems Raises Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 75,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,426 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 82,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 24,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $64.45 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.23, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.02.

The firm also recently declared a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

