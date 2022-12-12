Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 401.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 72.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $97.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $93.99 and a one year high of $153.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 444.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.63.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

