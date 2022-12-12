Utah Retirement Systems Sells 153 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.1% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.9 %

PH opened at $289.44 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.33 and its 200 day moving average is $273.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.