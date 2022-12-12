Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,400 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in MetLife were worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 28,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 421,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,446,000 after buying an additional 113,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $72.19 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.