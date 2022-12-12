Utah Retirement Systems Sells 460 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,414,447,000 after acquiring an additional 87,610 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,228,875,000 after purchasing an additional 648,749 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,753,000 after purchasing an additional 505,401 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,757,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $479,209,000 after purchasing an additional 124,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,343,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $366,377,000 after purchasing an additional 107,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.96.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $326.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $421.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

