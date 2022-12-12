Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,327 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 68.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $59.62 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.12 and a 200 day moving average of $65.95. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Raymond James increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

