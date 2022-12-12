Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.35.

VALE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Itau BBA Securities cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Itaú Unibanco cut Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:VALE opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27. The company has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86. Vale has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $21.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 45.53%. On average, analysts predict that Vale will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,894,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,896,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,304,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,565,299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609,820 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 20,677,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,509,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 21.9% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,092,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,473,000 after buying an additional 3,433,415 shares during the period. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.