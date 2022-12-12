Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $120,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840,517 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,305.0% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,669,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,627 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $165,102,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $223.79 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $325.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

