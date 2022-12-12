Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.8% of New Millennium Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $209.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

