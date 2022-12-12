Verity & Verity LLC Acquires 2,857 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 32.6% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 27,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 2.8% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,508,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $135,412,000 after purchasing an additional 74,336 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.5% during the second quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 44,236 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 53.7% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 19,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.58.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $78.59 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.83 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

