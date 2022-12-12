Verity & Verity LLC Acquires 3,518 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust makes up about 1.8% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $11,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $106.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.41. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.21%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

