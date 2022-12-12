Verity & Verity LLC Boosts Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial accounts for approximately 1.6% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.54.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $101.37 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

