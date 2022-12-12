Verity & Verity LLC Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,974 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.7% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

NYSE:VZ opened at $37.40 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $157.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.24.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

