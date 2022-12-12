Verity & Verity LLC Boosts Stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after buying an additional 23,937 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $3,414,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,766.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 263,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 249,761 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $44.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.05. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.20.

VSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

