Verity & Verity LLC Boosts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $9,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE opened at $63.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.12.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

