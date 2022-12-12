Verity & Verity LLC Buys 1,503 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,332,000 after acquiring an additional 81,782 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 56,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 17,888 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,917,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,192,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $81.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.95 and its 200-day moving average is $86.47. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

