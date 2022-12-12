Verity & Verity LLC Buys 1,914 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for about 2.2% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $14,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,605,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,512,000 after acquiring an additional 146,928 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 856.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,738,000 after acquiring an additional 712,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 225,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,115,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.77.
Southern Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Southern stock opened at $68.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.42. The company has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57.
Southern Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.
About Southern
The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.
