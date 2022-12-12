Verity & Verity LLC Buys 5,625 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,778 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $9,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.25.

Insider Activity

Target Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $152.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 59.18%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

