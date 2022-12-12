Verity & Verity LLC Cuts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Verity & Verity LLC cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,454 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,556 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,073 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $107.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $142.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.15 and its 200 day moving average is $105.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

